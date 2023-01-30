Dr. Pete Chambers - 5th Gen Warfare, Intel of 3-6 Month Attack Incoming, How to Prepare

Maria Zeee





January 29, 2023





Dr. Pete Chambers joins us to discuss intel coming through the pipeline from multiple sources that a new pandemic or attack is coming in the next 3-6 months. Dr. Chambers gives us advice on how to prepare mentally and physically for the months and years ahead of us, as well as work he is doing to help the injection injured.





