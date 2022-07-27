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Chabad-Lubavitch, an extremist Jewish sect behind the Ukraine issue [Chinese subtitle] 隱藏在烏克蘭問題背後的極端猶太組織「可巴德」
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178 views • July 27, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cc9-Lv_-JO0
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