Burkina Faso's interim president say that France had "no desire at all" to fight terrorists during their years long "counter-terrorism" operation in his country that involved thousands of troops.

◾️Before the French led NATO invasion of Libya in 2011, there were virtually no "violent events" recorded in the Sahel region of Africa, but after the NATO war concluded, violence across the region soared. In 2020, ACLED documented 2,130 violent events linked to terrorism.