Burkina Faso - France had "No Desire At All" to Fight terrorists during their Years Long "counter-terrorism" Operation

Burkina Faso's interim president say that France had "no desire at all" to fight terrorists during their years long "counter-terrorism" operation in his country that involved thousands of troops.
◾️Before the French led NATO invasion of Libya in 2011, there were virtually no "violent events" recorded in the Sahel region of Africa, but after the NATO war concluded, violence across the region soared. In 2020, ACLED documented 2,130 violent events linked to terrorism.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.