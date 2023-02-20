EXCLUSIVE: Atlantis IS IN THE SAHARA! - Jimmy Corsetti EXPLAINS The Richat Structure & The Evidence!Real Truth of Atlantis 1/3 Escape the Earth to Aldebaran in 4033 B.C Time of Flood and End of the Lemuria Land of Giants . Atlantis are Children of ABLE Son of Adam , Yes Able has Children they help Noah with his Boat Ship Arc. also Cain was Half Reptilian Son of Satan Lucifer : But Atlantis Found New Home in Aldebaran . They Destroy The Giants. Atlantis Fly Crystal Ships go in Outer Space
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.