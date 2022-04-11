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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Xi seeks to create economic disasters in the world by taking over Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the oil in the Middle East such that Xi can pit Communist China against the West in the competition of fasting to see which party can outlast the other. The deaths caused by the virus, the COVID vaccine disaster, and the Nucleic Acid tests are all under Xi’s control according to his plan