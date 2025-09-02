BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1958 US Encyclopedia states Earth has A DOME! 13,000 FT HIGH!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
2
162 views • 1 day ago

Salvation Ministries channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC9oNmQa3zcmm3DIsc5Ygxw


Video Link: • US ENCYCLOPEDIA: DOME At 13,000ft In Antar...


Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Map_projection#Azimuthal_.28projections_onto_a_plane.29

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_the_United_Nations


Please sub to my Back-Up channel:

Minds.Com Channel Link: https://www.minds.com/KSmallz/


Remember this. They always tell us what they are going to do ahead of time, in some way, shape, form or fashion.



Truth is Free & needs to be distributed at a reasonable and timely rate, to be effective and easy enough to understand. This world we live in is nothing but a portal that leads us to eternal life with our heavenly Father in the end. Make your mark on this Earth and let your voice be heard. Find Yeshua, Jesus Christ so, that you, may rest eternally in peace. Allow others to achieve the knowledge that has been given to you, through the eyes of someone with discernment. Shalom.


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use. IS FAIR USE!!


Shared From And Subscibe to:

KSmàllz

https://www.youtube.com/@KSmallz/videos


real sciencetruthflat earth
