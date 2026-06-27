Let's go Iran! last night's FIFA, in Seattle - Iran vs Egypt ended 1-1

Update next day:

🇺🇸⚽️ 🌏2026 World Cup: (un)expected disappointments for Team Melli



DR Congo ended up winning against Uzbekistan 3 : 1, meaning that Iran lost the second of the three remaining chances to qualify. The first one was lost when Croatia won against Ghana, final score was 2 : 1.



➡️Iran's only hope now is that the Algeria vs Austria match does not end in a draw - which is almost impossible, as the draw suits both teams...



🐻... And the US Epsteinite regime with Pedo Kiddy Diddler in chief. Can u imagine how awkward it would be for USA to still have Iran in the tournament after all the shenanigans they pulled in the last 24 hours in Persian Gulf?



FIFA clearly couldn't.



After everything the Iranian National team had to endure on this championship, Team Melli is already the world champion in the eyes of every honest football fan in the world.

Video:

Iran vs Egypt ended 1-1.



Unfortunately, Iran's second goal was overruled due to an alleged offside. You be the judge whether Iran was robbed or not. (thumbnail image)



Iran will advance if any one of the following conditions is met:



- The Algeria–Austria match has a winner.

- Ghana wins its match against Croatia.

- Congo does not defeat Uzbekistan.

Adding:

💥 The blame game is over — the US will regret its ceasefire violation, Iranian lawmaker says



💬 “The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again,” Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote on X, blasting Washington after the latest US attack on Iran.



He said the “failed U.S. President” had shown he has “no commitment” to negotiations or the ceasefire.



Azizi warned that the “reckless violation of the ceasefire” would once again lead to “retreat and regret” for the US.

Adding:

Iran strikes US military positions in response to American violation



The IRGC Navy said it targeted and struck US military positions in the region in response to the latest American attack.



The IRGC said the US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.



The IRGC also pointed to the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.





