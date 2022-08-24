With the Increasing CCP’s Dills, the Idea of Unifying With China Is More Unpopular Than Ever in Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bsm570e
08/22/2022 WION: the idea of unifying with China is more unpopular than ever in Taiwan. The drills launched by the CCP only serve to increase the antipathy that Taiwanese people hold towards the government of China