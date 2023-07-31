Create New Account
CHARAGMA SCRATCH
Victory in Christ
Published Yesterday

G5480:cháragma, khar'-ag-mah; from the same as G5482; A SCRATCH or etching, i.e. stamp (as a badge of servitude), or scupltured figure (statue):—graven, mark.

STRONGS G5480:
Charagma (to engrave);
a. a stamp, an imprinted mark: of the mark stamp…


https://www.bitchute.com/video/xXIGezffndbc/


