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Connecticut town using drones for coronavirus symptom, social distancing monitoring!!
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33 views • April 24, 2020
A Connecticut town's police department will be the first to try out “pandemic drone” technology to check for symptoms of the novel coronavirus, such as high fever, and monitor social distancing amongst the public, officials recently announced.
Draganfly Inc., the Canada-based drone company behind the project, announced Tuesday “the first ever series of U.S. ‘pandemic drone’ test flights” in Westport, a town in Fairfield County, which boasts the highest number of cases of any county in the state.
Draganfly Inc., the Canada-based drone company behind the project, announced Tuesday “the first ever series of U.S. ‘pandemic drone’ test flights” in Westport, a town in Fairfield County, which boasts the highest number of cases of any county in the state.
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