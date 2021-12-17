© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Is Australia and the CDC Recommending the Use of Nazi-Syle Quarantine Camps?
Follow
1
Share
Report
240 views • December 17, 2021
Why Is Australia and the CDC Recommending the Use of Nazi-Syle Quarantine Camps?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Dave Martin, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Del Bigtree, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Karen Kingston, Debbie G. & Just Joined the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Are Joining the ReAwaken America Tour!!! WATCH -
Request LAST MINUTE Ticket Availabilities for the December 9th, 10th & 11th Dallas ReAwaken America Tour At. NOTE: After Ticket Transfers & Cancellations 8 Tickets Are Now Available: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Dave Martin, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Del Bigtree, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Karen Kingston, Debbie G. & Just Joined the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Are Joining the ReAwaken America Tour!!! WATCH -
Request LAST MINUTE Ticket Availabilities for the December 9th, 10th & 11th Dallas ReAwaken America Tour At. NOTE: After Ticket Transfers & Cancellations 8 Tickets Are Now Available: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.