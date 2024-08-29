Mike Adams Sermon #032 - Mark 14-16 - Jealous, arrogant Jewish leaders unleash HATRED and VIOLENCE to achieve the KILLING of CHRIST

- Murder of Jesus Christ: Introduction and Historical Context (0:03)

- Separation of Church and State in the United States (2:01)

- Historical Documentary Clip on Pilate and Jesus (3:38)

- Roman Empire's Control Over Church and Religion (6:30)

- Plot to Kill Jesus: Mark 14 (9:06)

- Arrest of Jesus: Mark 14 (13:51)

- Trial of Jesus: John 18 (22:19)

- Trial of Jesus: Mark 15 (29:16)

- Crucifixion of Jesus: Mark 15 (47:04)

- Burial of Jesus: Mark 15 and John 19 (48:03)





