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Somethings need to know about coronavirus vaccine
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40 views • April 25, 2021
In addition to direct deaths caused by vaccines, thousands of other adverse effects are also periodically reported.
Despite these genuine concerns about the adverse effects of the CCP Virus vaccines, governments around the world continue to insist on making vaccination mandatory, with the most recent proposal for a vaccine passport that will force people to be vaccinated in order to lead a normal life.
Everyone is encouraged to do their own research and make their own decisions.
Despite these genuine concerns about the adverse effects of the CCP Virus vaccines, governments around the world continue to insist on making vaccination mandatory, with the most recent proposal for a vaccine passport that will force people to be vaccinated in order to lead a normal life.
Everyone is encouraged to do their own research and make their own decisions.
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