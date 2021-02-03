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The Day of the Assembly Part 2-B
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40 views • February 03, 2021
One of the greatest mysteries in all Holy Scripture is God’s ekklesia. Tragically, most Jews and Christians are grossly ignorant of this institutional body. Apart from a solid understanding of the Day of the Assembly (i.e. the Day of the Ekklesia), it is impossible to have a solid grasp of the true identity and purpose of God’s ekklesia. In this second video of Part 2 of his series, Scott focuses in on God’s stated purpose for His ekklesia, which He declares to be His “special (treasured) possession.”
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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