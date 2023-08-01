WARNING WITCHCRAFT MAGIC - MOVIES, VIDEO GAMES, COMICS, AND CARTOONS - BIBLE VIDEO

Leviticus 20:6 And the soul that turneth after such as have familiar spirits, and after wizards, to go a whoring after them, I will even set my face against that soul, and will cut him off from among his people.
7 Sanctify yourselves therefore, and be ye holy: for I am the LORD your God.
