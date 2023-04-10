Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 8, 2023

Quo Vadis





Beloved children:

We have reached this day when My Maternal Heart recalled the prophecies of the Elder Simeon.

My Son, My little and great King lies in the tomb and descends to hell, afterwards rising again - a great trial that I received with love, with faith, with My "Fiat Mihi".

My complete faith in the Father’s Will and in My own Son who filled Me with hope, sustains Me on this Holy Saturday.

Above My sorrow as Mother is My Surrender to the eternal Plan of Salvation accomplished by My Son, and I follow in His footsteps.

Beloved children, I call you to faith, hope, charity and love towards the Father’s House so that you may be intimately united and fuller of the Holy Spirit.

Beloved children:

As a Mother I felt a pain that pierced My Heart over and over again.

On several occasions I retraced the places where My Divine Son walked with the Cross on His shoulders, I relived the falls, how they pushed and offended Him.

I remembered the Cyrenean and implored God the Father for every blessing for him.

For Me it was a day of pain, silence and mourning.

Words only come out of My mouth in order to pray; I weep in mourning and pain, for faith and pain unite as an offering to God the Father in reparation for the injustices that will be committed by later generations.

Beloved children, may it not be too late when for some reason you refuse to ask for forgiveness, to give thanks and to show that you feel well because of some kind gesture of a brother or sister.

Every deed and act must be seen, felt and lived as if it were the last of your lives.

Beloved children, not wasting even a second of your lives before offering yourselves peace with My Divine Son, go to the Sacrament of Confession.

Above all, be humble and keep in mind that My Divine Son rose to save you.

In the face of great and serious events to come, you will be amazed at what has happened and grateful to My Divine Son for keeping you alive and united.

Great earthquakes will occur and war will become more visible, so you must prepare yourselves. Do not lament over not having prepared.

Pray My children, pray about serious natural threats to North America, which will be shaken hard.

Beloved children:

I MUST SHARE WITH YOU MY INFINITE JOY AND HAPPINESS AT SEEING MY DIVINE SON RESURRECTED: MY SOUL EXULTS, MY JOY IS INDESCRIBABLE:

MY SON IS ALIVE!

All has been accomplished and I am filled with joy to the point of almost uttering another canticle on account of the love of us both as we look at each other.

Look at one another and give each person the value that they have by virtue of the human dignity of being children of God.

The churches are lit and joy returns to the hearts of His children.

My beloved, I bless you and protect you, do not fear.

I love you.

Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA:

Brothers and sisters, let us pray in the unity of God’s children:

From now on I beseech you, Mother,

not to separate yourself from me;

be my help and strength, so that I may remain faithful to Your Divine Son.

You are the blessed Tabernacle where love bore fruit; do not close the door, for I stand before You in order to recognize in You the Hand of the Creator.

Blessed are you who believed: show me the way.

You are Our Lady, the Ark of the New Covenant,

the rainbow that announces true life.

I only ask You, my beloved Mother, Help of Christians,

to keep me by Your Hand, lest I go astray;

Come quickly to seek me: without You I am empty.

My Lord, Be the light that illumines my path, the star that shows me the way.

Let me not take the wrong route.

Be the sentinel keeping the light of the lighthouse

where my soul rests in peace and joy.

May I not be overcome by fears or afflictions;

may I always look to Your Cross so that I would not forget the Sacrifice of Love that You have offered for me.

Amen.

