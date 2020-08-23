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Marquise Love punts defenseless man, claims man said the N word, begs on snapchat, charged, booked
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77 views • August 23, 2020
#MarquiseLove #AdamHaner #Portland #MikeSchmidt #Multnomah #Arrest #Assault #Keese #BlackLivesMatter
Adam was trying to help someone and was then attacked,” his brother wrote. “Off and on, he will still feel ill. One eye…is still not clear to look out of.”
The brother continued,
He is going to need time to recover from his injuries as well. Plus replace things that where stolen from his pick-up that night, on Aug 16th. which happens to be my birthday. His girlfriend had some help getting his truck towed home while he slept tonight, Aug 17th. Maybe he will use some of this money to move out of Portland, or just use it to move up. I really don’t care what he uses it for. He would give the shirt off his back to help any of the people around him, and he really didn’t deserve what happened to him in Portland. I’ll supply updates here as I can, and may update the ‘story’ on the GFM to better detail how this will all get handled. I really through this up in a hurry, because I was getting so many messages to start the GFM for him. After spending most of my day looking for information on what happened to him, and letting my mom and family know he was alive and home, I started replying to all the DM’s and messages on social media, and started this GFM and replied to as many massages as I could.
Archived sources: archive.ph/nERB1, archive.ph/DBvQM, archive.ph/SKg7F, archive.ph/qohrQ and archive.ph/axtkZ
Youtube: youtu.be/a11l9kMoJ58
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/qMJo11cPLk5j/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/34fadd93-94f3-4e7c-b62e-9626d4098e09
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vqij1
Adam was trying to help someone and was then attacked,” his brother wrote. “Off and on, he will still feel ill. One eye…is still not clear to look out of.”
The brother continued,
He is going to need time to recover from his injuries as well. Plus replace things that where stolen from his pick-up that night, on Aug 16th. which happens to be my birthday. His girlfriend had some help getting his truck towed home while he slept tonight, Aug 17th. Maybe he will use some of this money to move out of Portland, or just use it to move up. I really don’t care what he uses it for. He would give the shirt off his back to help any of the people around him, and he really didn’t deserve what happened to him in Portland. I’ll supply updates here as I can, and may update the ‘story’ on the GFM to better detail how this will all get handled. I really through this up in a hurry, because I was getting so many messages to start the GFM for him. After spending most of my day looking for information on what happened to him, and letting my mom and family know he was alive and home, I started replying to all the DM’s and messages on social media, and started this GFM and replied to as many massages as I could.
Archived sources: archive.ph/nERB1, archive.ph/DBvQM, archive.ph/SKg7F, archive.ph/qohrQ and archive.ph/axtkZ
Youtube: youtu.be/a11l9kMoJ58
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/qMJo11cPLk5j/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/34fadd93-94f3-4e7c-b62e-9626d4098e09
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vqij1
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