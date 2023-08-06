⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (6 August 2023) - ENG Text, song only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(6 August 2023)

▫️Last night the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against AFU air bases close to Starokonstantinov (Khmelnitsky region) and Dubno (Rovno region).

The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued the special military operation, defeating and repelling enemy offensive attempts in Donetsk, Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces continued to improve the tactical situation in the area of responsibility.

▫️8 attacks and counterattacks by AFU units have been successfully repelled near Sinkovka and Olshana (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️As a result of actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Novomlynsk, Sinkovka, Timkovka, Tabaevka (Kharkov region) and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 2 Msta-B howitzers.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Kleshcheevka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye & Maryinka (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Avdeevka, Kleshcheevka, Staromikhailovka, Maryinka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, and 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery, 2 attacks by AFU assault groups have been successfully repelled south-west of Kovalyovka (LPR) and close to Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Torskoye, Yampol (DPR), Petrovskoye, and Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation and artillery, as well as units of the Vostok Group of Forces, 1 enemy attack by an assault group has been repelled close to Urozhainoye (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit near Staromayorskoye and Storozhevoye (DPR), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 150 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehic, 4 motor vehic, 1 Grad MLRS combat vehic, and 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of by the actions of units, aviation & artill of the Russian grouping of forces, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



▫️In addition, AFU units have been hit near Novopokrovka, Rabotino & Novoandreevka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 4 motor vehic & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as 8 motor vehicles.

▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artill of the Armed Forces of the RU FED have neutralised 136 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & military hardware in 145 areas.

▫️1 munition depot of missile & artill weapons of the 9th Army Corps of the AFU has been destroyed close to Zaporozhye.

▫️In addition, hangars with AFU aircraft equipment have been hit at Zaporozhye airfield.

▫️1 command post of the 79th AB Assault Brig of the AFU has been neutralised near Paraskovievka (DPR).

▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted 11 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket syst projectiles and 1 HARM anti-radar missile.

▫️In addition, 16 UKR UAV have been shot down close to Belogorovka, Ploshchanka, Rubezhnoye, Novovodyanoye (LPR), Krasnaya Gora, Lidievka (DPR), Ternovoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region) & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,534 UAV, 428 AD missile syst, 11,143 tanks and other armoured fight vehic, 1,143 fighting vehic equipped with MLRS, 5,778 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 12,098 special mil motor vehic have been destroyed during the SMO.