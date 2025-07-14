Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS that people should “stay tuned” for Trump’s big Russia announcement tomorrow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Senator "Noncey Nancy" Lindsey Graham told CBS that people should “stay tuned” for Trump’s big Russia announcement tomorrow, hinting at "record" increase of weapons aid for Ukraine, fresh tariffs and sanctions, and tougher European backing:
“You just watch. In the coming days and weeks, there’s gonna be a massive effort to get Putin to the table.”
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://christs.net/
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/