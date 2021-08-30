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You Will Know (Prophecy of Regime Change and the coming Food Shortage) given in 2015
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212 views • August 30, 2021
Prophecy on instruments. Another message concerning end times and how to endure. More current videos are on the way as soon as I get the rest of the studio set up again. This was recorded about five years ago.
Kelley Ministries _ Studio ONE 2021. At 14:35 a regime change is prophesied along with the present conflict. Better listen, it's happening right now!
SoundWorKs 2021.
Kelley Ministries _ Studio ONE 2021. At 14:35 a regime change is prophesied along with the present conflict. Better listen, it's happening right now!
SoundWorKs 2021.
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