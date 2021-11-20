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Kyle Rittenhouse and Michael Jackson Trials Exactly the Same...
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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24 views • November 20, 2021
There are many parallels between the Kyle Rittenhouse trial of 2021 and the Michael Jackson trial of 2005

First the mainstream media has been wrong about almost everything as it suffers from Say-The-Opposite-Of-What-You-Mean-Disease aka LYING. The mainstream media pushed false narratives and lies.

Second, both prosecutions in each trial followed the same patterns of fraud and corruption.

Lastly, the parallel actions of both the media and the prosecutions in both trials are evidences that the media and prosecutions, as well as law enforcement each collude with one another.

The Champions Never Quit Show is brought to you by http://www.NeverQuitWater.com

Champions Never Quit,

Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
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#MichaelJackson #KyleRittenhouse #Propaganda
Keywords
liespropagandamainstream mediafalse narrativesmichael jacksontrialparallelspatternskyle rittenhouse
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