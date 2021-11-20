Kyle Rittenhouse and Michael Jackson Trials Exactly the Same...

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First the mainstream media has been wrong about almost everything as it suffers from Say-The-Opposite-Of-What-You-Mean-Disease aka LYING. The mainstream media pushed false narratives and lies.
Second, both prosecutions in each trial followed the same patterns of fraud and corruption.
Lastly, the parallel actions of both the media and the prosecutions in both trials are evidences that the media and prosecutions, as well as law enforcement each collude with one another.
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Champions Never Quit,
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#MichaelJackson #KyleRittenhouse #Propaganda