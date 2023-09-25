Create New Account
‘Big task’ for government to create more jobs and improve employment market
Judo Bank Economic Advisor Warren Hogan says it is a "big task" for the government to create more jobs in the economy and improve the employment market.


The unemployment rate in Australia is currently at 3.7 per cent.


“It really is a task for the government and state governments,” he told Sky News Australia.


“This report I think is a bit of a blueprint.


“It’s not up to monetary policy – monetary policy has clearly done everything it can to stimulate the economy.”


