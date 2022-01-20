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YOUNG HEARTS PART 10 - ATHLETES KEEP DROPPING - HOW MANY MORE WILL IT TAKE
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30 views • January 20, 2022
I can't believe people cannot see this for what it is. Genocide. Who is behind it? The devil? Aliens? AI? Whatever it is, it is really bad. Source: Sixth Sense.
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