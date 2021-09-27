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BEWARE OF FALSE PROPHETS AND TEACHERS
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20 views • September 27, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 2:1-3. False teachers had accused Peter and the other apostles. They said that Peter told stories ‘that a clever person made up’ (1:16). Peter had told the truth. It was the false teachers who had made up stories (verse 3). The false teachers cleverly mixed their stories with the truth. They said that they were Christians. But they did not believe the truth about Jesus. Jesus died on a cross to rescue people from their sins. And he rescued them from their wicked lives. 1 Peter 1:18-19 describes how Jesus ‘bought’ people when he died for them. In those days, a master owned the slaves that he bought. He expected them to obey him. Jesus has authority over Christians. He expects them to behave in the right way. The false teachers did not accept Jesus as their master. One day, Jesus will punish the people who do not obey him. Therefore, the false teachers will ruin themselves. Their punishment will be their own fault.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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