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Comparison of Liposomal and Regular Supplements | Joe Cohen Show
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Chris Shade, PhD: People just use the word liposomal. Some people, they'll just stuff lecithin and vitamin C, or less than a glutathione in a capsule, and then you eat it, and somehow, like your stomach is going to reproduce this $2 million manufacturing line that I have and make these perfect liposomes in there. It's like a wish. Others, they're just getting baking grade lecithin, and they put it in this fancy blender and kind of like a milkshake, and they say, Oh yeah, those are liposomes. And that same study, we sent those out for electron micrographs to look at the vesicles in there. We couldn't even find them in most of them. It was just this mishmash of less than all emulsified up, whereas ours in these perfect little spheres, and you can measure them. You got laser sizes to measure them, we've used electron microscopy.

05/30/2025 | The Truth About Detox: Glutathione, Liposomes & What You’re Doing Wrong | The Joe Cohen Show: https://youtu.be/qrIDE68ur5w?si=YCrQ36vH0fx4wnT0


Exploring the science of detoxification and biohacking, focusing on how toxins like mercury impact the body and how they can be safely eliminated. The discussion highlights the critical role of glutathione, the advantages of liposomal delivery systems for improved absorption, and the limitations of common detox methods. Also diving into testing challenges, the importance of liver, kidney, and bile function, and emerging strategies to enhance the body’s natural detox pathways, offering a deeper look at cutting-edge approaches to optimizing health.

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healthnewstruthchris shadeliposome
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