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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough Replay
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11 views • August 19, 2021
Dr. Peter A. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Dallas. Since the onset of the pandemic, he has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published "Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection, the first synthesis of sequenced multi drug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2" in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.
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