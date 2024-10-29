BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Black Sea Fleet Marines repelled an enemy attack & destroyed an AFU hardware convoy in the border area of Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 6 months ago

❗️Servicemen of the Black Sea Fleet Marine Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces repelled an enemy attack and destroyed an AFU hardware convoy in the border area of Kursk (Russia) region.

⚡️The enemy sent a convoy of armoured fighting vehicles, including two tanks to attack positions of Russian troops. 

Adding: 

❗️The village of Yasnaya Polyana has been taken under control by the stormtroopers of the 5th Tank Brigade. 

❗️Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlements of Gornyak, Katerinovka and Dobrovolye in the DPR — Defense Ministry 

❗️Russia's Ministry of Defense confirms the complete liberation of Selidovo in the DPR. 

❗️During the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 27,950 servicemen, including over 400 in one day — Russian Defense Ministry 

Adding: 

❗️Sweden is set to allocate 63 million euros to support Ukraine's military-industrial complex, with 20 million euros designated for procuring defense equipment.

⚡️ Additionally, 43 million euros will be directed to various multilateral initiatives, including contributions to the NATO-Ukraine Fund for military supplies and training. 

⚡️Since February 2022, Sweden has provided a total of 57.4 billion kronor in aid to Ukraine, primarily focused on military assistance.





politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
