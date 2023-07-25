Stew Peters | Troy Casey | 41 MILLION AMERICANS are drinking poisonous water containing a pharmaceutical cocktail.

5 month investigate 50 major cities in 50 states - druges found in 24 major cities.
Poisons in our tap water are making Americans sick and chronically ill.
Longevity expert Troy Casey is here to talk about the new study showing “forever chemicals” in our drinking water.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.