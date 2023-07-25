Create New Account
Stew Peters | Troy Casey | 41 MILLION AMERICANS are drinking poisonous water containing a pharmaceutical cocktail.
5 month investigate 50 major cities in 50 states - druges found in 24 major cities.

Poisons in our tap water are making Americans sick and chronically ill.

Longevity expert Troy Casey is here to talk about the new study showing “forever chemicals” in our drinking water.


