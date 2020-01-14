AUSTRALIAN FIRES - EVERY AUSTRALIAN MUST WATCH THIS NOW!!!!***

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These fuckheads are GOING DOWN!!!
OVER ONE BILLION OF OUR ANIMALS BURNED ALIVE!!! - 1.5 MILLION people displaced for "climate change"
FUCK THESE PARASITES
OUR ANIMALS
BURNED ALIVE!
WHILE YOU HAVE THIS????????
ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?
YOU FUCKHEADS ARE TOAST
EVEN IF I HAVE TO WALK TO CANBERRA AND RIP EVERY ONE OF YOUR FUCKING THROATS OUT MYSELF
EVERYONE IN AUSTRALIA
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EVERYWHERE!
STOP THESE FIRES NOW!!!!