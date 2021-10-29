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LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL CAUGHT INJECTING CHILDREN WITH COVID-19 SHOTS WITHOUT PARENTAL KNOWLEDGE !!
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168 views • October 29, 2021
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East Jefferson High School in Kenner, Louisiana, has been caught injecting children with COVID-19 shots without parental knowledge or approval, and one mother has reportedly retained an attorney and is suing after her 16-year-old son was injected in…
East Jefferson High School in Kenner, Louisiana, has been caught injecting children with COVID-19 shots without parental knowledge or approval, and one mother has reportedly retained an attorney and is suing after her 16-year-old son was injected in…
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