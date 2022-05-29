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Return of the Baby Killers: Trauma Based Manipulation the Devil's Up to His Old Tricks!
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40 views • May 29, 2022
[27.05.2022] In this episode we will take a look at the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. In doing so we will discover the truth behind this tragic incident involving the senseless murder of innocent children. Clearly this was a Satanic ritual meant to exalt the Devil and his Antichrist and it was designed to manipulate the public in order to advance the agenda of the One World Government.
To watch the FULL video and gain access to all the other videos as well, purchase your subscription to:
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https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: Gispy Hussle
3,128 Views may 27, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YBQzET8qFLI
https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK
To watch the FULL video and gain access to all the other videos as well, purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: Gispy Hussle
3,128 Views may 27, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YBQzET8qFLI
https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK
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