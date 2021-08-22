Breaking: New German government radically changes course!

What im seeing is a reboot trend.. they are appearing to go back but with some restrictions to assure a power hold... then the "cold season" will come and they will claim Covid reaction but i believe they wil turn up the 5G and knock the shit out of us... then reaffirm their power hold with an "I told you so, you need to be jabbed every month" Dont fall for it! Remove these Asshats from power. How many of us have been jabbed but didnt die? Dont think you escaped it.. your vile just had less graphene.. The worst will come when they turn these towers up..