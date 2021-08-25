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How to Overcome Life's Volatility
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10 views • August 25, 2021
Using the financial investment markets website, "Trading View", as our background, our panel discusses how it can serve as a clear example of how volatile this life really is. Given the state of the world economy at present, believers must come back to God's Word as our gauge for securing the spiritual knowledge that brings the kind of peace Jesus displayed in the midst of every storm!
Scriptures: Luke 15 [contains 3 parables of "Lost Things": a) Lost Sheep, b) Lost Coin, c) Lost Son]
Scriptures: Luke 15 [contains 3 parables of "Lost Things": a) Lost Sheep, b) Lost Coin, c) Lost Son]
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