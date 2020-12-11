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Deep Dive Regenerative Farms can Supply Local Food
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64 views • December 11, 2020
Regenerative farming and producing local food. This can be achieved with a small acreage farm and a relatively low budget. You can produce enough vegetables between the outside acreage and High Tunnel acreage to actually earn a decent living.
The high tunnels are one of the highest producers of food per square foot. They can also be used for dual purposes, as we do with our chickens.
The high tunnels are one of the highest producers of food per square foot. They can also be used for dual purposes, as we do with our chickens.
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