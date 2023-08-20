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Blessed Anna Maria Taigi's Prophecy on the Chastisement and 3 Days of Darkness
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68 views • August 20, 2023

Quo Vadis

Aug 18, 2023

During her spiritual growth God would grant many Graces to Blessed Anna Maria including that of being able to read souls, of experiencing visions and she also fell into ecstasies.

But the driving force of Anna Maria's Faith was not the extraordinary occurrences but a life filled with humility, docility and meekness, as she spent many hours in prayer while waiting for her tired husband to return home.

Our Lord also gave messages to Anna Maria for herself and for the world, as Jesus said to her, "there are few, very few my daughter, even among the servants of God, who renounce spiritual delights in order to embrace suffering by love".

And as God embraced Anna Maria the devil also assaulted her senses by trying to make her doubt God's Goodness as Anna Maria spent many years in spiritual aridity as she expiated for the souls of many.

But through all this Anna Maria remained faithful to her one love, God and His Church!

Anna Maria was to see many events in the future through a ball of glowing light that would suspend itself near her as she prayed.

This great woman of Faith also foretold the election of Pope Pius the ninth and also the terrible sufferings that would touch many people in the years to come.

And upon seeing a great Chastisement Anna Maria wept and begged to help avert this catastrophe where upon our Lord told her, "My Father and I will set all to rights, and after the chastisements those who survive must behave in the way I shall explain to you".

As Anna Maria saw in the glow of light that Rome would be threatened with wars and revolutions and that a great tribulation would come upon the entire world.

As men of all religions tried to return to the Church which would also usher in confusion to those faithful to the Church in Rome.

And a more terrible sight did Anna Maria see when looking into the ball of light, 'Here shall come over the whole earth an intense darkness lasting three days and three nights.

Nothing will be visible, and the air will be laden with pestilence which will claim mainly, but not only, the enemies of religion.

On this terrible occasion so many of these wicked men, enemies of His Church, and of God, shall be killed by this divine scourge, that their corpses round Rome will be as numerous as the fish, which a recent inundation of the Tiber had carries into the city.

All the enemies of the Church, secret as well as known, will perish over the earth during that universal darkness, with the exception of a few, whom God will soon convert.

The air shall be infected by demons, who will appear under all sorts of visible forms. '

As her vision continued, "It will be impossible to use any man-made lighting during this darkness, except blessed candles.

He, who out of curiosity, opens his window to look out, or leaves his home, will fall dead on the spot.

During these three days, people should remain in their homes, pray the Rosary and beg God for mercy. "

As one can imagine Anna Maria's soul was full of horror as she saw these visions of future chastisements, but our Lord comforted her troubled soul with these words, "those to whom I shall grant the spirit of humility, those will be the victors. "

And as Anna Maria's life became filled with illness, still she saw her globe of light which illuminated her soul as she foresaw, that many German people would embrace, "one religion, one German philosophy in one German fatherland"!

That many would also embrace the reasoning of the mind rather than trust in God and His Providence.

Also that freemasonry would become acceptable as many sought to destroy the Catholic Church!

Through all these visions and messages from our Lord Anna Maria never lost her hope nor did her Faith lessen, and though she would see the great Chastisements she also never lost her peace of heart.

As she saw the Church and its people suffering, so too did she see the humble of heart receive their Just reward from a Merciful God.

Anna Maria lived a life totally devoted to God and her family as she raised her children to be loving and good Catholics and helped her husband to understand the import of her many visions and messages for the world.

She lived a life of suffering, spiritual aridity and withstood the calumny of those who were jealous of her piety and holiness.

All this did not change Anna Maria as she clung to her beloved Lord with true docility of spirit.

Anna Maria Taigi died in 1837.

Blessed Anna Maria Taigi was beatified in 1920 by Pope Benedict XV.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhNT2BiW1Wc

Keywords
loveprophecywarsromepestilencegreat tribulationchastisementrevolutions3 days of darknessquo vadispope pius ixblessed candlespray rosarybeg god for mercyanna maria taigiembrace sufferingball of glowing lightall religions return to romeenemies of the churchair infected by demonsremain in the home
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