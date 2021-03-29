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An Incredibly Evil Danger To Our Children !!
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80 views • March 29, 2021
This clip is from the most disturbing video I've ever seen, viewers beware. This is in parts extremely shocking, but we must consider the implications involved. It's from a documentary called "Eyes of the Devil: The Truth About Billionaires, Child Sex Trafficking, & Organ Harvesting" sourced from the WakeUpPlanet channel. (1 hour 27 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2DTvxuXYppn/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2DTvxuXYppn/
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