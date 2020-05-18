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Get to the Root Cause of YOUR Disease with Dr. Ryan Kneessi, Naturopathic Doctor
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3 views • May 18, 2020
Are you tired of having your symptoms treated without ever getting to the real cause of your health problems? We all know that when we simply ease our discomfort, often with masking pharmaceuticals with their own side-effects, we never actually overcome an ailment.
Wouldn't it be great to get to the root cause and solve it naturally?
Imagine solving your symptoms and root cause with no harmful side-effects? Dr. Kneessi joined us on this webinar where he gave us all the details of how to accomplish this and let us in on his resource for understanding what causes disease and how to solve issues naturally, watch now! Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
Wouldn't it be great to get to the root cause and solve it naturally?
Imagine solving your symptoms and root cause with no harmful side-effects? Dr. Kneessi joined us on this webinar where he gave us all the details of how to accomplish this and let us in on his resource for understanding what causes disease and how to solve issues naturally, watch now! Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
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