Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wokeness Is A Fungus
channel image
Son of the Republic
617 Subscribers
27 views
Published 20 hours ago

Woke Students Will Outgrow It

Harvard's Rules On Plagiarism From 1995

Students Rejecting Early Harvard Acceptance


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v4245bq-theyre-going-to-take-everything-from-you-ep.-2153-12192023.html

Keywords
activismharvarddan bonginoliberalismidentity politicsidiocracymarxismprogressivismindoctrinationleftismideologyradicalismcollectivismextremismintersectionalitycancel cultureplagiarismwokeismpunctuated equilibriumrapid change

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket