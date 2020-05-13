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Powerful! Texas Physician says"Trump Was Right!"
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130 views • May 13, 2020
Powerful! Texas Physician says "Trump Was Right!" A Dallas, Texas, physician takes a bold stand proclaiming "Trump Was Right!" This courageous medical doctor proclaims "There are only 111 CV-related deaths in Texas" and reveals how the WHO and CDC did everything wrong!
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