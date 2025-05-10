CTM --- Ep. 34 --- 5-9-2025 --- "The Pope, Trade and The Surgeon General"

It's time to Be Intentional! In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom. This week, we discuss "The Pope, Trade and The Surgeon General".





The episode 34 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://rumble.com/c/Intentional





Gail Seiler – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com





You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' Rumble channel as well as on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon (and listen to the audio on Apple Podcasts).