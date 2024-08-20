FIGHT ! FIGHT ! FIGHT !

I will make the sacrifice

I will lay down my life

For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free

I'll fight with all my might to victory !

I will lay down my life

I will make the sacrifice

For liberty Lay down your life

If needs must be Make the sacrifice

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

This is the people's rejection

Of the Satanic selections

The deep state dictatorship

Of rigged elections

Never surrender tear down the criminal commie mob

Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God

We will not agree

We will not retreat

Into the night

We fight for life and before Christ's light

The black shadow of death shall flee

We will not retreat

We will not agree

For victory Do not agree

If needs must be Do not retreat

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

Fight ! FFight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

This is the people's rejection

Of the Satanic selections

The deep state dictatorship

Of rigged elections

Never surrender tear down Lucifer's commie mob

Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God

I will make the sacrifice

I will lay down my life

For liberty if needs must be to set the nation free

I'll fight with all my might to victory !

I will lay down my life

I will make the sacrifice

For liberty Lay down your life

If needs must be Make the sacrifice

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight ! Fight !

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024