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MK-Ultra survivor Juliette Engel talk about her horrifying experience [Chinese subtitle] MK-Ultra受害者茱莉葉·恩格談她自身的恐怖經歷
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165 views • February 27, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Horrific CIA Experiments & Programs Exposed by Victim〉，頻道「The New American Video」，2022年1月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kyf1WmXNwA
原影片出處：〈Horrific CIA Experiments & Programs Exposed by Victim〉，頻道「The New American Video」，2022年1月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kyf1WmXNwA
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