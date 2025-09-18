© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Everything's Fine"
Footage shows Russian servicemen from the “Sarmat” battalion ambushing two Ukrainian soldiers. The scene was filmed in the western suburbs of Pokrovsk, within a residential area.
This is a grim sign for the Ukrainian side: the direct logistical route into the city is practically cut off. It also reveals that Russian control inside Pokrovsk extends wider than previously assumed.
Geolocation: @infomil_live
Map: @Kalibrated