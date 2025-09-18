Russian ambushing 2 Ukrainian soldiers. Near Pokrovsk, within a residential area

"Everything's Fine"

Footage shows Russian servicemen from the “Sarmat” battalion ambushing two Ukrainian soldiers. The scene was filmed in the western suburbs of Pokrovsk, within a residential area.

This is a grim sign for the Ukrainian side: the direct logistical route into the city is practically cut off. It also reveals that Russian control inside Pokrovsk extends wider than previously assumed.

Geolocation: @infomil_live

Map: @Kalibrated