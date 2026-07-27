Communism: They Admit It

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Real Story Behind New State Department Report: “Cuba: The Capital Of 21st Century Communism”
* The target was never capitalism.
* It was Western civilization itself.
* Cuba is chapter one.
* The fight got buried after FDR’s Casablanca Conference in 1943.
* Hamiltonian “American System” economics, not anti-communism, is the antidote.
Promethean Updates (27 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7dcbv4-state-department-just-admitted-the-real-target-was-never-capitalism.html