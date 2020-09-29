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Tribute to Joel Ali from the Presentation College Class of 1978-1985 (Presclass1978-1985)
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86 views • September 29, 2020
Recording of Tributes for the late Joel Ali, classmate, comrade, and true friend, from the Presentation College San Fernando Class of 1978-1985 during a virtual wake session held via Zoom on Sunday 20th September 2020.
Special thanks to:
- Larry Sookraj, who raised the idea of doing the virtual wake
- Wayne Benjamin, who facilitated the call using his zoom account
- All The guys who were able to come on the call
- Roland Gabriel for facilitating the recording
- Dirk DeGourville who submitted his video after the call, although he tried unsuccessfully to join the call live (edited as if he did in fact join in 😉)
- Daryl Majarali for submission of the picture
Joel left our shores on Friday 18th September and was interned at Guides Funeral Home on Monday 21st September 2020.
The funeral services for the internment was streamed live on YouTube and can be found here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=Bg6DZontutI
Music in this video
Song: All You Need Is Love (Remastered 2009)
Artist: The Beatles
Writers: Paul McCartney, John Lennon
Special thanks to:
- Larry Sookraj, who raised the idea of doing the virtual wake
- Wayne Benjamin, who facilitated the call using his zoom account
- All The guys who were able to come on the call
- Roland Gabriel for facilitating the recording
- Dirk DeGourville who submitted his video after the call, although he tried unsuccessfully to join the call live (edited as if he did in fact join in 😉)
- Daryl Majarali for submission of the picture
Joel left our shores on Friday 18th September and was interned at Guides Funeral Home on Monday 21st September 2020.
The funeral services for the internment was streamed live on YouTube and can be found here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=Bg6DZontutI
Music in this video
Song: All You Need Is Love (Remastered 2009)
Artist: The Beatles
Writers: Paul McCartney, John Lennon
Keywords
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