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Ep.29 Are You On the Life or Death Spiral? Lunar & Solar Eclipses, Portals, 6th Sense, and more!
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23 views • November 30, 2021
Are you on the Death or Life Spiral? Splitting timelines during the lunar and solar eclipses- what does this mean for us? Throat symptoms explained, common Schumann Resonance symptoms you may be experiencing. 6th Sense, Starseeds, Aliens, and more!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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