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Destihl Brewing Wild Sour Series Key Lime Pie Gose 3.75/5
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30 views • February 25, 2021
This is another from the Wild Sour series courtesy of Destihl Brewing out of Normal Illinois. On the nose she is sharp sour and distinctly gose-esque. I did pick up a bit of the pie but just. The burnt breadiness more than the fruit.
The initial hit is sharp but not as sour as I had expected. That must've been tempered by the milk sugar. She is fast thru the middle as she coats the whole mouth. She finished clean and dry on the back end. She is an interesting brew but not really my style.
She runs 5.2 for the ABV, the IBUs are listed as 12 and the SRM by my eye is also a 12.
Thanks for coming by and watching, liking and sharing my friends.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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The initial hit is sharp but not as sour as I had expected. That must've been tempered by the milk sugar. She is fast thru the middle as she coats the whole mouth. She finished clean and dry on the back end. She is an interesting brew but not really my style.
She runs 5.2 for the ABV, the IBUs are listed as 12 and the SRM by my eye is also a 12.
Thanks for coming by and watching, liking and sharing my friends.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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