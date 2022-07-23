Create a Revolution now or perish!

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Quotes to make true resistance growhttps://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
Revolution Quotes (1835 quotes)
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/revolution?page=16
Revolution Quotes - Page 2 - BrainyQuote
https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/revolution-quotes_2
French Revolution - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_Revolution
In political science, a revolution (Latin: revolutio, "a turn around") is a fundamental and relatively sudden change in political power and political organization which occurs when the population revolts against the government, typically due to perceived oppression (political, social, economic) or political incompetence.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolution