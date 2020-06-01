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What Are Crisis Actors? - Off The Cuff 7 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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87 views • June 01, 2020
Most people would agree that they would appreciate being able to trust their local and national news to provide a balanced and honest representation of facts and events.
The last few decades, however, has proven that to be virtually impossible to ask for.
Despite what is typically a polished and professional appearance, constant reminders of a blatant disregard for old-time journalistic standards and what now seems to be a perma-lean toward the establishment, at the expense of the people and its grassroots, has long since destroyed the believability of almost anything stated on major radio or television. On this special "Off The Cuff" edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I take a look into the world of crisis actors.
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
The last few decades, however, has proven that to be virtually impossible to ask for.
Despite what is typically a polished and professional appearance, constant reminders of a blatant disregard for old-time journalistic standards and what now seems to be a perma-lean toward the establishment, at the expense of the people and its grassroots, has long since destroyed the believability of almost anything stated on major radio or television. On this special "Off The Cuff" edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I take a look into the world of crisis actors.
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
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