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CHEMTRAILING THE NAPA VALLEY FIRE -- CAUGHT ON CAMERA LAYING DOWN MORE FIRE PROPELLANT
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921 views • September 28, 2020
Chemtrailing the Napa Valley fire as if it's not already burning hard enough.
The land grabs and weather warfare genocide continues while the sheep dream about dying of a fake illness..
The land grabs and weather warfare genocide continues while the sheep dream about dying of a fake illness..
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